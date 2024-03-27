Kim Soo Hyun's paycheck for 'Queen of Tears' causes internet metldown

Fans react to Kim Soo Hyun's hefty paycheck for 'Queen of Tears'

Kim Soo Hyun’s fee for being in the highly acclaimed show Queen of Tears recently became the center of attention as the show’s popularity and fame continues to make headlines.

Soo Hyun, who had initially negotiated a fee worth a whopping 5 billion won for his role in the said K-drama, recently took a pay cut following the controversy surrounding Kim Sae Ron’s latest picture on social media.

This however, didn’t settle well within the Korean online community, with netizens sharing their thoughts on the subject.

A user condemned the tradition followed by the actors in the film industry, raising their concerns about the appearance fee: "I don't know if that amount is true, but I'm not just talking about Kim Soo Hyun. I think the salaries of the actors are strangely high. A significant amount of the production cost seems to be taken up by appearance fees. It's good if the drama is a hit, but if it fails, you get the same amount. It's interesting."

Another user chimed in, adding: "Even though the appearance fee is high... the viewership ratings are good and it's doing well overseas, so isn't it worth the money as a star?"

A third wrote: "I wonder if it's really that much, but you should earn a lot while you can."

For the unversed, Queen of Tears has garnered fame for its hefty production cost that totals up to 40 billion won, including one-eighth that had been allocated for Kim Soo Hyun’s role in the drama alone.