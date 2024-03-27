Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse welcome first baby together

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse become parents after engagement rumours last year

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are officially first-time parents now.



According to Daily Mail, the couple has welcomed their first baby together.

In snaps captured by the outlet, the pair is photographed during a walk out in Los Angeles, with Pattinson pushing a pink stroller.

With Waterhouse, 32, dressed in a casual outfit, the 37-year-old actor was seen with his hoodie up donning sunglasses.

Suki Waterhouse first made her pregnancy public in November while performing at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico.

The Daisy Jones & The Six actress took a pause during her set to address the audience and flex her outfit.

"I'm wearing something sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on," she told the crowd while pointing out towards her visible baby bump. "I'm not sure if it's working."

One month later, she showed off her growing baby bump for a second time at the Fashion Awards 2023 Presented by Pandora red carpet.

"Suki Waterhouse and Rob Pattinson are expecting their first child together. She is so happy, excited, and appreciative of this experience. Suki and Rob are adorable together," a source told Entertainment Weekly even before the announcement.

Pattinson and Waterhouse have been dating since 2018, but like to keep their relationship private.