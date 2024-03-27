 
close
Tuesday March 26, 2024
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Rebel Wilson ‘won’t be threatened’ by Sacha Baron Cohen after memoir revelation

Rebel Wilson stands firm on decision to call out Sacha Baron Cohen in upcoming memoir

By Web Desk
March 27, 2024
Rebel Wilson calls out Sacha Baron Cohen 

Rebel Wilson rebels against “bullying” Sacha Baron Cohen.

After revealing that she names drops an actor in her upcoming memoir, Rebel Rising, the actress supports her actions and unravels more drama.

“Thanks so much to everyone who has sent gorgeous messages of support in the last few days and to those who shared with me their stories of this asshole!” Wilson, 44, wrote via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, March 26.

“Don’t worry I won’t be bullied or threatened by this guy! And am working behind the scenes to make sure my book comes out!”

However, the star declares that the memoir is “not about” only Baron Cohen, but “This is one chapter.”

Wilson’s Instagram bombshell statement comes after she claimed that a then-unnamed “as*hole” trying “stop press [from] coming out” about her upcoming memoir, Rebel Rising.

“I wrote about an as*hole in my book. Now, said asshole is trying to threaten me,” she took to her Instagram Story at the time.

“He’s hired a crisis PR manager and lawyers. … But the book WILL come out and you will all know the truth.”