Sarah Ferguson voices support for Kate Middleton amid joint cancer battle

Sarah Ferguson offered her support to Kate Middleton in the wake of their joint cancer battle.

The former wife of Prince Andrew took to Instagram on Monday to express admiration for the Princess of Wales for coming forward with her diagnosis with an undisclosed form of cancer last week.

She noted her action will do much to raise awareness around the disease, concluding the message with a hope that she receives the “time, space and privacy to heal.”

Sarah’s message comes in the wake of her own diagnosis with malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer, which she unveiled in January.

“All my thoughts and prayers are with the Princess of Wales as she starts her treatment,” a statement from the Duchess of York read. “I know she will be surrounded by the love of her family and everyone is praying for the best outcome.”

She continued: “As someone who has faced their own battles with cancer in recent months, I am full of admiration for the way she has spoken publicly about her diagnosis and know it will do a tremendous amount of good to raise awareness.”

“I hope she will now be given the time, space and privacy to heal,” the mother of Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice added.

For the unversed, Princess Kate announced she had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer during post-op tests after undergoing abdominal surgery in January.

She is the third royal to go public with her cancer diagnosis in the last three months; King Charles is also getting treatment for his cancer, after it was discovered during surgery for enlarged prostrate last month.