Olivia Colman calls out gender pay disparity

Olivia Colman points out gender pay disparity in the film industry

Olivia Colman recently opened up about gender pay disparity, criticising the discriminatory practices within the film industry.

According to The Guardian, Colman claimed that she “would be paid more if she was a man,” identifying the deep-rooted problem that revolves around an “outdated idea that male actors draw in the audience.”

Speaking exclusively about her latest movie Wicked Little Letters, the Oscar-winning actress revealed that gender puts a band on her “earning potential.”

The 50-year-old actress told CNN that “research suggests that [women have] always been big box office draws."

She further explained: “Don’t get me started on the pay disparity but male actors get paid more because they used to say they draw in the audiences and actually, that hasn’t been true for decades. But they still like to use that as a reason to not pay women as much.”

“I’m very aware that if I was Oliver Colman, I’d be earning a f*** of a lot more than I am,” she added.

“I know of one pay disparity which is a 12,000% difference. Do the maths.”

However, The Crown actress didn’t confirm the production that she was referring to while pointing towards gender bias.

Olivia has notably initiated conversations about gender disparity in the workplace in the past.

In a sit-down with Radio Times last month, the actress mentioned that there’s still a gendered double standard when it comes to obscenities.

She identified, adding: “If a woman swears, people act shocked. F*** off! Women are human – funny, filthy, loving, caring – just like men.”

For the unversed, Wicked Little Letters revolves around the true story of the 1923 Littlehampton poison-pen scandal, with Colman serving the role of Edith Swan.