Police official arrested for leaking info on late actor Lee Sun-kyun

Incheon Police Agency official arrested for leaking information on late actor Lee Sun-kyun

An Incheon Police Agency official who reportedly mishandled information on the investigation into late actor Lee Sun-kyun, was arrested on Thursday, March 21.

According to investigative authorities, the Gyeonggi Southern Police Agency’s anti-corruption crime investigation team arrested a senior-level police official on the same day.

The official was responsible for leaking documents, regarding the investigation into Lee’s death to other sources.

Lee, who is widely known for his spectacular role in the 2019 Oscar-winning Parasite, committed suicide on December 27, 2023 during an ongoing-investigation into illegal drug use.

Director Bong Joon-ho alongside professionals is determined to discover "whether any unauthorized disclosures or improper response occurred during the investigation."

Lee’s name made headlines shortly after the police commenced the investigation in October last year.

The actor who was alive at the time, completed three rounds of police interrogation between October and December 2023.

The last round of questions lasted for about nineteen hours, three days before the actor’s death.

The documents that were leaked to the third party also included the dates of Lee’s appearance before the police as well as the actor’s photographs at the Incheon Police Agency.