Queen Camilla's reaction to Kate Middleton's cancer news laid bare

Queen Camilla will offer her unwavering support to step daughter-in-law Princess Kate in the wake of her diagnosis with cancer.

Speaking to the Daily Express, royal author Marlene Koenig reassured that the Princess of Wales is in good hands with a “strong support network” around her to help through the current health crisis.

The Queen Consort, who has assumed the role of somewhat a matriarch for the royal family ever since King Charles cut down on his duties following cancer diagnosis, “is probably extremely empathetic,” according to the historian.

She added: “Kate has people, friends who are there for her, and she has her children, so she has a lot to focus on and people who are there for her.”

Kate Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis via a video message posted on the Waleses’ social media account on Friday.

The Sun revealed that the King grabbed lunch with his “beloved” daughter-in-law and had a heart-to-heart only hours before the announcement.

"They would have had lots to discuss and share because just weeks earlier the King had started his course of treatment and dealt with announcing his diagnosis... They are very close and he thinks of Catherine as his daughter,” shared a source.