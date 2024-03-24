Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's toxic ties keep them together

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly navigate toxicity in their bond.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's relationship appears to be in need of extensive counseling, as sources reveal that despite calling off their engagement in January 2022, the couple remains entangled in a tumultuous emotional journey.

Met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in 2020, the duo's love story has been marked by unpredictable highs and lows.

Insiders describe a relationship characterized by intense fluctuations, where one moment they are deeply connected, only to be followed by periods of discord.

While the passion persists nearly four years into their relationship, concerns arise over its healthiness.

Trust issues linger, contributing to a toxic dynamic that neither can seem to break away from.

Reports suggest a pattern of reconciliations following explosive arguments, followed by periods of silence and estrangement.

Megan disclosed during a recent appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast that their plans for marriage were called off sometime in 2023.

Despite their ongoing relationship, sources indicate that, "It doesn’t seem like either wants to give the other up, even though they both know it’s not healthy," shared an insider regarding the couple's tumultuous dynamic.