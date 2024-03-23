Meghan Markle, Prince Harry defend Princess Kate from false media reports

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appeared to defend Kate Middleton from the onslaught of media following her cancer diagnosis, according to PR Expert Ryan McCormick.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a statement on Friday, extending their well wishes for their estranged sister-in-law, only hours after she came forward with diagnosis with an undisclosed form of cancer.

"We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace,” they shared.

Speaking to The Mirror, the expert claimed that the current crisis in the royal family could plunge their relationship with Harry and Meghan in a positive direction.

He explained that the last part of the Sussexes’ statement was “intended to rebuke those spreading false stories and rumours about Kate.”

"It was also a respectful pea to give the family the space they need,” Ryan continued.

He added: "Meghan and Harry's statement was very brief. I thought it could have been more personal and loving but, they may have been advised to keep it short.”



The Waleses were relentlessly hounded by the media and online conspiracy theorists when the princess went under the radar after undergoing abdominal surgery in January.

Kate seemingly gave in to the public pressure and announced her diagnosis with cancer in a video spanning over two minutes posted on their joint social media account on Friday.