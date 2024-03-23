Kate Middleton receives well wishes from US President Joe Biden

Kate Middleton revealed her shock cancer diagnosis in a video message on Friday after her prolonged absence from the public.

The US President Joe Biden took to X, formerly Twitter to ‘pray’ for the Princess of Wales following her statement.

“Jill and I join millions around the world in praying for your full recovery, Princess Kate,” Biden wrote on social media.

The tweet comes after The White House press secretary addressed the news in a press briefing following Kate’s health update, via The Mirror.

“All of us just heard the terrible news. Our thoughts are with the Duchess of Cambridge and her family members and friends during this incredibly difficult time, and we certainly wish her a full recovery,” the Press Secretary said. “I think it's important that we respect their privacy, especially at this time.”

The announcement from Prince William’s wife came after social and mainstream media was abuzz over speculations of the Princess’ whereabouts. Many conspiracy theorists put up wild theories about what could have happened to her amid her public absence of more than two months.

Kate, in her video message, assured that she is “going to be okay” and that she is “getting stronger every day.”