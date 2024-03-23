Kate Middleton to skip Easter service amid cancer treatment

Kate Middleton reveals she has cancer following abdominal surgery

Kate Middleton will be skipping the Easter service this year as she continues to get treatment for her ongoing cancer battle, reported Page Six.



The Princess of Wales had broken her silence on her health condition on Friday, revealing that she was in the “early stages” of chemotherapy following a cancer diagnosis.

The Kensington Palace had previously announced that the Princess was “unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter,” which falls on March 31st.

It is also understood that Prince William and their children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, will also not be be in attendance at the service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Kate’s announcement about her cancer diagnosis came after weeks of speculation about her whereabouts. The ongoing frenzy in the media eventually led the royal to clear the air surrounding her.

In the video message released, Kate reassured, “I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal, in my mind, body and spirits.”

Kate said that while her focus remains on her recovery, she looks “forward to being back” to her duties when she is “able.” It was disclosed shortly after that the princess will not attend the royals’ Easter service.

According to Kensington Palace, Princess Kate will make her official return to public duties based on advice from her doctors.

"The Princess will return to official duties when she is cleared to do so by her medical team. She is in good spirits and is focused on making a full recovery," a palace spokesperson said on Friday.