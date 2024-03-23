Cancer announcement: King Charles shares sweet message for beloved Kate Middleton

A spokesperson for the King said the monarch is "so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did"

King Charles has shared a sweet encouraging message for his beloved daughter in law Kate Middleton after she confessed about her cancer diagnosis.



This evening the princess announced that during an abdominal operation cancer was found.

A spokesperson for the King said the monarch is "so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did."

They also said that following the King and Kate's time in hospital together the monarch has "remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks."

The spokesperson also said that both the King and the Queen "will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time."

The King was also diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February and has been undergoing treatment.

In an emotional video message, Kate said: "I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery.

"It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful.

"In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present.

The Princess of Wales continued: "This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.

"As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment.

"But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok.

"Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both.

"We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment.”



