Kate Middleton breaks royal protocol in confession of cancer diagnosis

Kate is undergoing chemotherapy as she opens up on ‘huge shock’ to her and Prince William

Kate Middleton’s confession about her cancer diagnosis is dubbed as ‘completely unprecedented’, royal expert claimed.



GB News's Cameron Walker have just shed some light into what Kate Middleton’s cancer actually means for her and for the family.



“The reason she has decided to talk about this now is not because of the speculation online, she hasn’t been forced into this, he said.

“She felt this was the right time for her and her family. Her three children have just broken up for their Easter holidays.

“They needed to tell the world, she is the future Queen. They now have time to protect their children in the privacy of their own home. That is why the Princess decided to make this announcement this evening.”

Dubbing Kate’s video message ‘completely unprecedented’, Walker said the royals are adapting to a modern approach.

“I can’t think of a time where a member of the Royal Family has chosen to announce a medical diagnosis like this in person. Usually it’s in the form of a Palace statement. If you think back to when the King’s cancer diagnosis was made public, that was a statement via Buckingham Palace. So this is perhaps a modern way of doing things."

“Clearly, the Princess will have been aware of the speculation surrounding her health in the past few months.

“It was a very personable message, she was just in jeans and a tiara in her own back garden.”

The Princess of Wales urged people facing cancer not to “lose faith or hope” in a video message.

As she addressed her own diagnosis and treatment, Kate spoke directly to others dealing with the disease, telling them: “You are not alone”.



