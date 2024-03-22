Kate Middleton wanted to keep children in dark of her cancer news, was scared

Princess Kate shares her journey of reassurance and resilience as a mother of three.



In a heartfelt statement, the Princess of Wales discloses how she and Prince William have delicately explained the situation to their children, George, Charlotte, and Louis, while emphasizing her determination to heal.

She said, "As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits."

With her husband by her side, she bravely faces the challenges ahead, vowing to manage their ordeal privately for the sake of their young family.

Surrounded by the vibrant hues of spring blossoms and daffodils the future Queen unveils her shocking cancer diagnosis following a successful operation, preparing to undergo preventative chemotherapy with courage.

Despite facing tough months, she highlighted the exceptional care provided by her medical team, acknowledging their pivotal role in her journey.

While the specifics of her diagnosis remain private, Kensington Palace urged against speculation, emphasizing the family's focus on their children during this trying period.