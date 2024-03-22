Cancer diagnosis: Rishi Sunak extends well wishes for brave Princess Kate

Kate wants George, Charlotte and Louis to 'know she will be ok' in heartbreaking cancer admission

The Prime Minister has conveyed his heartfelt wishes to Princess Kate following her confession of her cancer diagnosis.



Rishi Sunak expressed online that the royal is receiving the "love and support of the entire nation". He added that Kate has "shown tremendous bravery" and wished her "a speedy recovery".

The Princess of Wales confirmed she is undergoing chemotherapy for cancer but did not say which type of cancer she has been diagnosed with.

Princess Kate underwent abdominal surgery at the London Clinic in January 2024 and has not returned to public duties since the significant operation.

In an emotional video message, Kate said: "I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery.

"It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful.

"In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present.

The Princess of Wales continued: "This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.

"As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment.

"But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok.

"Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both.

"We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment.”



