Geri Halliwell keeps husband Christian Horner in check with 'set of rules'

Geri Halliwell is taking some precautionary measures to prevent her husband from falling into yet another scandal.

According to a recent report from News Corp, the Spice Girls alum placed a number of rules on the Red Bull exec ahead of Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix tournament.

It comes after singer was unable to accompany Horner to Melbourne, after being by his side for all the games following the onset of text scandal involving a former female employee.

According to the publication, the few rules that Geri laid down for her husband are: “One is that Christian cuts or reduces contact with the woman — but that is difficult because of his role at Red Bull.”

“And she has definitely had her say over what messages he sends,” the source told the outlet.

Naturally, the F1 boss is not too pleased with the idea of being held back, however, he agreed to the rules to ensure safety of her marriage.

“Christian was initially hurt by the idea of a list of rules and said it felt like her showing distrust,” shared an insider, according to GBN.

“She insisted that while she still loves him, she has to protect herself and urged him to put himself in her shoes to understand the torment she's endured with the public humiliation and embarrassment.”

“Christian eventually backed down and has agreed to do whatever it takes,” they added.