Kim Kardashian ends feud with Bianca Censori for a special cause

Kim Kardashian seemingly wants to build an amicable relationship with her ex-husband Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori for the rapper and her children.



For the unversed, the ex-wife of the rapper was recently photographed enjoying with his present partner at the listening party for Kanye's new album Vultures.

Speaking of this unexpected union, relationship expert Louella Alderson told The Mirror that "it's in everyone's best interest to get along for the sake of the children."

The expert added, "Based on their public appearances together, it seems like Kim and Bianca have an amicable relationship. It's unlikely that they would ever be really close friends, given the circumstances of their connection through Kanye."

Louella believes that initially, it could've been difficult for the Skims founder and her kids to accept Bianca as a permanent part of their lives, especially soon after her messy divorce from the Yeezy founder.

However, Kim, Kanye and Bianca are now putting their differences aside and creating a harmonious co-parenting dynamic.

The expert shared that their latest public appearance "indicates that they put their children's needs first."

For the unversed, Kim was married to Kanye for ten years. However, the two parted ways in 2021.

Notably, the former couple co-parents their four kids, North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.