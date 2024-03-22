Kensington Palace needs to boost PR salary amid Kate Middleton’s conspiracy theories

Princess Kate continues to recover from abdominal surgery

Princess Kate needs to urgently appoint someone to alleviate a growing PR crisis, a royal author has claimed.

Angela Levin, speaking on GB News, acknowledged that Kensington Palace is taking steps to tackle the issue but expressed concern that they might not be providing adequate incentives to attract suitable candidates.

Social media has been fraught with rumours and wild conspiracy theories about Kate’s wellbeing and whereabouts as she continues to recover from abdominal surgery.

Asked by Martin Daubney if the royals will make moves to avoid a PR crisis in the future, Levin said ‘I’m sure they could’.

She added: “There’s an advert asking for a PR person who will pay attention to detail.

“Unfortunately, the amount offered is £25,000-a-year. I don’t expect they’re going to get a top notch person with that.

“I think they should consider that, because the PR that they need is very urgent and very important.”

The future Queen was spotted smiling alongside her husband this week during a visit to a farm shop in Windsor.

Her appearances in public have been scarce since her abdominal surgery but footage obtained by The Sun showed her in good spirits.