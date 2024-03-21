Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'not trusted' with Kate Middleton's health details

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not privy to the details of Kate Middleton’s abdominal surgery due to lack of trust.



A source close to the royal family told People that though the couple is usually accustomed to the affairs within the palace, they are specifically being kept in the dark regarding the Princess of Wales’ health.

"They are aware of everything that goes on back in England,” the insider claimed, “but are being left out of any details regarding Kate.”

"There is clearly no trust,” they added.

The Duke of Sussex travelled to his home country for the first time in nearly a year after King Charles personally informed him about his cancer diagnosis at the beginning of February.

At the time, Harry’s estranged sister-in-law was shifted to their Windsor estate to continue after undergoing the operation only weeks prior.

However, the Spare author did not pay the ailing princess a visit, and it’s unclear whether he contacted her behind the scenes to inquire after her.

"It would be the normal run of things to go and see your sister-in-law who's had a serious operation and also see your niece and nephews. But it isn't normal. It's terribly sad," a source close to the royal household told the outlet last month.