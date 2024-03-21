Prince Harry was ‘warned’ by Meghan Markle over unwise decision

Prince Harry was warned by his wife Meghan Markle before he wrote about his drug past, which may land him in trouble.



The Duke of Sussex detailed about using marijuana, cocaine and psychedelic mushrooms in his memoir Spare, which was released in January 2023.

According to royal biographer Angela Levin, Meghan had tried to tell him to exercise prudence when mentioning his drug in his explosive memoir.

“Harry was an idiot to put this in his book Spare,” Levin lamented on GB News. “Anybody with any sense would know that you should never do that.”

She continued, “I’m surprised that Meghan didn’t read it. I know she looked at the whole book and said to him, don’t put that in, because that could be awkward in the future. Why do that to himself?”

Levin then added that she finds it difficult to understand why Harry decided to move ahead with writing those details unless he was “persuaded” to do so.

Harry’s visa is in the centre of a court case as The Heritage Foundation is urging the USCIS to release Harry’s records to see if he lied on his application, which may jeopardise his US visa.

Levin noted that Harry is “scared” of any damaging information coming to light. And he doesn’t look forward to what happens next.