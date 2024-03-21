Brad Pitt not going to give up his case against Angelina Jolie over winery

Brad Pitt all set to fight his legal battle against Angelina Jolie as long as possible

Brad Pitt is not going to give up his legal battle against Angelina Jolie over their former Chateau Miraval winery.



A source spilled to the US WEEKLY, “Brad is willing to drag out the lawsuit over Chateau Miraval and Angie as long as possible if needed.”

“He is not giving up and will do it to spite Angie with vengeance,” said an insider.

The source mentioned that Pitt considered “principle was broken over the estranged couple’s disagreement and that there is a truth to be told”.

“The vineyard means a lot to him and he is willing to testify in court if he has to,” added an insider.

The Troy star however faced setback in the winery case on Wednesday when a judge dismissed several of Pitt’s complaints against Jolie regarding the property.

“The judge dismissed most of Mr. Pitt’s claims because they don’t have a legal basis,” said Jolie’s attorney, Paul Murphy, while speaking to Entertainment Tonight.

The actress lawyer told ET, “Mr. Pitt’s lawsuit has never been about a business dispute; instead, it is about his attempts to cover up serious abuse, and we are gratified the judge has thrown out so much of Mr. Pitt’s complaint.”

Jolie’s attorney pointed out that Jolie “truly harbours no ill will toward her former husband and is hopeful for the lawsuit to come to an end”.