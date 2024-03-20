Prince William, Kate Middleton's latest stunt backfires

Kate Middleton and Prince William's latest attempt to end rumours about themselves have seemingly backfired as it worked as fuel to the fire in the situation.



The Prince and Princess of Wales's blurry video, showing them going shopping at the weekend, has become an international talking point.

In the clip, she looks well enough to be out and about with her husband, stretching her legs in the upmarket farm shop not far from their home.

However, it failed to stop the spin cycle of rumours, which will now speculate about whether it's really them, but it's the clearest evidence so far of Catherine getting better.

The Princess of Wales, who's making unofficial appearances around Windsor amid her recovery from surgery, is said to be forced to remain silent amid ongoing social media backlash and claims about her absence from public eye.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's close pal Christopher Bouzy did not miss the opportunity to dive into the the saga as her turned to X (formerly known Twitter) and wrote: "I've compiled a few older videos of William and Kate walking together, as well as the recent video from Windsor Farm. Take a look and decide for yourself if it's Kate or not. In my opinion, we still haven't seen Kate in public."

However, the man, who filmed the future Queen along with her husband William at a market in Windsor, has lambasted people casting doubts and spinning conspiracy theories about her health.

Nelson Silva told The Sun that he saw Kate "with my own eyes" looking relaxed with her husband, Prince William. What more do you need to lay off her? I thought after this was released they'd go quiet. But these people are so invested in the drama now."