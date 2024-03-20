Timothée Chalamet receives congratulatory message from John Travolta: Photo

John Travolta congratulates Timothée Chalamet on box office success

Timothée Chalamet has recently received congratulatory message on breaking box office record from John Travolta.



On Tuesday, Travolta took to Instagram and re-shared a report from PEOPLE, saying Chalamet, with his two top-grossing movies, met huge box office success since the Face/Off actor holding the record on his own for over four decades.

In the caption, the Pulp Fiction actor congratulated Chalamet, as he wrote, “Congratulations Timothée! It’s great to have someone to share my box office record with. Sincerely, JT.”

After this post, fans expressed their elation over Travolta’s gesture, with one said, “What a class act Travolta is to send that congratulatory message to TC. Way to go, Timothy!”



Another commented, “So amazing… Yes Timmy is the next Generation.”

PEOPLE reported that Chalamet’s two new movies Wonka and Dune: Part Two grossed a total of $200 million, after their respective releases in December and March, becoming the only two movies in the industry to do so since last July.

For the unversed, Travolta was the only actor to have held this amazing box office record with his movies, Saturday Night Fever and Grease, released between 1977 and 1978.

Meanwhile, Travolta can next be seen in Cash Out movie alongside Sex and the City's star Kristin Davis.