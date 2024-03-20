King Charles sends secret message to Prince Harry, Meghan amid Kate's absence

Royal family reacts to Prince Harry Meghan Markle's olive branch

Prince Harry, who extended an olive branch to the royal family after his meeting with King Charles following his cancer diagnosis, has received a message from the palace.

The royal family's social media accounts shared a crucial message to commemorate the anniversary of "the Forgotten War" on Tuesday.

"We salute all those who remain among us, and offer our most heartfelt and undying gratitude for those who have gone before. Your service and your sacrifice will echo through the ages."

The message , shared on behalf of the King, were clearly explaining the royal family's policy even though the words were purely for the Commonwealth nations' heroes.

However, some believe there was also a message for Harry and Meghan, who stepped down as senior working royals in 2020 and relocated to the US to live a life of their choice.

It comes amid reports that Prince Harry is desperate to return to the royal family to support his father amid ongoing health crisis.

The King also introduced The Princess Royal and The Duchess of Edinburgh as his secret weapons by assigning them a role for their loyalty and steadfastness, seemingly teaching a lesson to the disgruntled royals.

