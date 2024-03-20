Beyoncé admits to feeling shunned by country music lovers ahead of new album

Beyoncé got real about the backlash over her decision to dabble into country music ahead of the release of her upcoming country album.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 42-year-old singer announced a 10-day countdown until the release of her first album of the country genre titled, Act II: Cowboy Carter.

The Beautiful Liar singer admitted that the album is a result of pushback against “not feeling welcomed” when she first decided to dip her toes in the genre.

Beyoncé also teased “a few surprises” on the album, including collaborations with “some brilliant artists who I deeply respect” in the lengthy caption.

“… This album has been over five years in the making,” the singer wrote alongside a photo of the album cover. “and it was very clear that I wasn’t.”

“But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive.”

She continued: “… The criticisms I faced when I first entered this genre forced me to propel past the limitations that were put on me.

“act ii is a result of challenging myself, and taking my time to bend and blend genres together to create this body of work.

“I hope that you can hear my heart and soul, and all the love and passion that I poured into every detail and every sound,” the I Am… Sasha Fierce artist expressed.

“I hope this music is an experience, creating another journey where you can close your eyes, start from the beginning and never stop.”

“This ain’t a Country album. This is a “Beyoncé” album. This is act ii COWBOY CARTER, and I am proud to share it with y’all!” added Beyoncé.