King Charles shuts door on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle with surprising decision?

King Charles III has cleared the air about the future of monarchy with his latest decision as he seemingly said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "thank you" for their offer to support the royal family amid health crisis.



Princess Anne and Duchess of Edinburgh appeared to be King's secret weapons to deal with all crises as they stepped up for the cancer-stricken monarch to host Buckingham Palace reception amid Kate's disappearance due to surgery.

The King, who cut back on public facing duties, has assigned the royal women key roles to describe his future plans, sending a message to the world and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that he has battalion of royal devotees to carry out his duties in absence of senior working royals.

King's sister Anne delivered a speech on behalf of Charles to reflect on what is commonly described as "the Forgotten War."



She recited: “I am delighted that so many of you are able to attend today’s reception, a rather belated gathering, I fear, to mark seventy years having passed since the end of the Korean War.

“It has been a personal ambition of mine to invite you all, in some form, to Buckingham Palace to recognise this significant milestone and ensure you are all most deservingly honoured for your valiant service over seventy years ago.”

The Princess read: “In a world where freedoms are continually being challenged and our values scrutinised, your selfless courage and steadfast pursuit of peace are guiding principles which have not been forgotten and continue to inspire generations to come."