Kate Middleton receives new 'titles' ahead of return to royal duty

Kate Middleton, who has always served the monarchy as its frontline soldier during crisis, has received much-needed new titles for her devotion, commitment and people-friendly nature amid ongoing social media attacks.



Renowned journalist and royal author Angela Levin has praise the Princess of Wales as "dignified and dutiful" royal amid unfair backlash against the ailing royal who's recuperating at home after major abdominal surgery.

Levin has also blasted the speculations on the health of the mother-of-three as "rude and unkind."



Levin, on GB News, said: "The public are so rude, so unkind and so demanding, it is as if they own her and as if they bought her. I think it's an absolutely appalling way to behave towards someone who's been so dignified and dutiful. You couldn't expect more of her as a mother."

"You can see her children adore her and as an heir to the throne, she adores William, so leave her alone. I think it's just appalling. She doesn't want the children to know what she's had. I think any mother would feel the same," Angela explained.

"The children are old enough to know what is happening and get worried, and I think that's a big problem. I've also had someone quite close to Kate who says to me she has given someone a kidney, it has nothing to do with her illness. I have no idea whether or not this is true.

Levin went on: "It does leave you very languid and not well. I don't know if it's that because she did seem to be great until she went into the hospital. I'm not saying that is what it is and I haven't had it proven in any way, but it makes more sense to me than other things that people have been saying."



Princess Kate, who's recovering from a planned abdominal procedure, would not return to her royal duties until after the Easter holidays.