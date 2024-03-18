Gwen Stefani called out for being a 'liar'

File footage

Gwen Stefani was recently accused of 'lying' after the pop star shared a video of herself gardening with long acrylic nails on the farm with her husband Blake Shelton.



Stefani, who is often spotted engaging in farm activities alongside husband, took to Instagram Reels to record her farming process.

Featuring simple country life in Oklahoma since her marriage, the star was spotted using long acrylic nails on the farm.

The songwriter used her acrylics to insert plants into the dug holes, covering them with fertilizer.

The video quickly became viral, with fans criticising Gwen for 'lying' and "faking her involvement" in the process as she proceeded to plot flower arrangements, as well as gather soil, and pick out seeds.

Netizens commented on Gwen’s full glam makeup paired with nails that were "more than done" and claimed that there was no way the singer would garden while glammed up.

A user commented: "Honey you ain't gardening wit those long a** nails jussayin.”

Another fan wondered adding: "The real question @gwenstefani - how do you garden with your long nails?!"

A third echoed: "How do you plant stuff with your nails?"

A fourth chimed in, adding: "I never looked like or was fashionably clean when I farmed."