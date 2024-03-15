Prince Harry, Meghan Markle add to worries of Prince William, Kate Middleton

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could find themselves back on the couch opposite Oprah Winfrey for yet another bombshell interview.

Showbiz expert Asia Grace claimed that the television personality could approach the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for a follow-up interview following their 2021 sit-down after stepping down from their positions in royal family.

Speaking to GB News, she said, “If and when the time comes to get them back on the couch, I’m willing to bet [Oprah] is going to do that.

“Whether that means that she’s spilling more tea, holding them accountable, whatever the case might be, I think that any perceived distance between Oprah and the couple will no longer be in existence.”

Harry and Meghan dished on their joint experience in the royal family, laying bare the unfair treatment as well as involvement of British tabloids in straining the relationship.

Grace suggested Oprah could “dig deeper in the future” about their life in the U.S. and current standing in their relationship with the royals should she be afforded an opportunity to sit down with Harry and Meghan again.

“There’s more to be said here and I’m looking forward to more from both parties”, she said.

Regardless of when and if the interview ever takes place, it is ought to stress out Prince William and Kate Middleton who are currently battling the onslaught of media scrutiny over their actions.