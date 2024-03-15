Princess Kate's health deteriorates as media witch hunt gains momentum

Princess Kate ‘crumbling’ under weight of royal pressure

Princess Kate is currently said to be bearing the brunt of being a royal in the wake of continued media scrutiny coupled with nefarious rumours.

A friend of the Princess of Wales slammed the royal family as well as Kensington Palace for throwing the royal under the bus in the latest photoshop controversy.

Speaking to the Daily Beast, they said, “[Kate] has been under incredible pressure for several years, and is now being harassed by the media over f***-ups made by other people.

“How her office could have put out a picture without her ring when it was clearly going to be one of the most scrutinized pictures of all time is just unfathomable,” the pal fumed.

“And she is to blame? Sorry, no. That was their failure and they should have accepted the blame. They will clear out all those people when the dust settles.”

Another pal of Kate Middleton went on to point out that the current witch hunt by the media has had worse effect on her health, considering she underwent a major surgery at the beginning of this year.

“She and William have been under intense stress ever since Harry and Meghan left the family,” the insider affirmed to the outlet.

“They spent three years just waiting for the next horrific media interview. On top of that they have moved house, the kids have moved school, the queen died, and she became Princess of Wales.

“It’s not surprising she got ill, and it’s not surprising she needs a break from it all to get better,” the friend added.