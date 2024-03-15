Meghan Markle risks legal trouble from royal family over her new business

Meghan Markle launched her lifestyle brand, American Rivera Orchard

Meghan Markle's new business venture could potentially lead to legal trouble with the royal family.

The Duchess of Sussex launched her lifestyle brand, America Rivera Orchard by debuting its official page on Instagram on Thursday.

“by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex,” read the profile bio, accompanied by a link to the titular website for the blog that opens to a minimalistic page of neutral colour palette.

It invites people to sign up for a waiting list for the upcoming products, availability, and updates from the blog.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, The Mirror associate editor Russell Myers pointed out that the former actress’ business will likely be in a breach of an agreement with the royals due to its commercial nature.

"If you sign up for info on Meghan Markle's new business venture, you'll be notified about 'products',” he posted on social media alongside a screen grab of the website.

“Clear breach of the agreement by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to not profit off their royal titles, is it not? Watch this space.”

Myers’ claim comes in support of Sandringham agreement that Meghan and Prince Harry signed off when they were stepping down from their positions in the royal family.

As per the contract, the Sussexes are barred from using their royal titles for commercial gain on a day-to-day basis.