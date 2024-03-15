Meghan Markle's 'mouthpiece' hits back at royal family with new claims

Meghan Markle's alleged 'mouthpiece' and writer Omid Scobie recently accused the royal family of 'lying' over the years following Princess Kate's photo scandal.

The British journalist re-shared a tweet by Forbes, which reads, "The global news director of Agence France-Presse, one of the world's biggest news agencies, told the BBC that Kensington Palace is no longer a 'trusted source.'"

In response, Omid wrote, "There are dozens of pages of reporting and detailed statements to support this in my book Endgame."

He added, "This not just about one poorly-managed photo release, it is years of deceit, cover-ups and lies."

It is pertinent to mention here that Kate Middleton and her first post-surgery photo have become the talk of the town after the AFP issued a 'kill' notice.

For the unversed, an official photo of the Princess of Wales smiling with her three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, has been released on March 10.

However, AFP issued a 'Kill Notification' due to suspected 'manipulation' upon closer examination of the shared photo.

On March 11, 'ailing' Catherine released a statement on the official social media pages of the Prince and Princess of Wales, admitting that she edited the image.