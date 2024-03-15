'The Bears' season 4 set to film back-to-back with season 3

The Bears stars Emmy winners Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edibiri

The Bears is going the extra mile to delight their fans with more seasons on the horizon.

According to Deadline's confirmation on Wednesday, the Emmy-winning FX on Hulu comedy has been greenlit for a fourth season and is set to be filmed in Chicago back-to-back with season three, which was previously announced in November.

While an official announcement for the fourth season is pending, over the past weeks, rumours about additional episodes beyond season three have been circulating in Chicago local media circles.

However, this latest development has sparked concerns that this might mark the final chapter for the beloved restaurant, similar to the fate of another acclaimed FX comedy series, The Atlanta, which concluded after filming its third season back-to-back.

Speculations suggest that the decision to film upcoming seasons consecutively may be due to the rising opportunities for Emmy-winning actors Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edibiri with White's stellar performance in The Iron Claw drawing significant attention.

As creators remain tight-lipped about the production of season four, fans can anticipate the release of season three of The Bear on the streaming platform in June.