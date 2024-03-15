Jennifer Lopez faces big career setback after tour announcement

The real reason behind Jennifer Lopez's decision to cancel the upcoming shows of her much-awaited This Is Me… Now The Tour is low 'ticket sales,' thinks fans.

For the unversed, the musician announced the surprising tour on February 15, a day before her 9th studio album release.

At that time, it was reported that the Ain't Your Mama singer will be performing in 30+ cities from June 26 across North America to support her new album and its companion film, This is Me… Now: A Love Story.



However, Lopez cancelled seven shows which were set to take place across Nashville, New Orleans, Raleigh, Atlanta, Houston, Cleveland and Tampa in August.

Amid this drama, celebrity blogger Perez Hilton claimed that seats are still available for the singer's Miami concert despite the tickets being on sale.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote, “This is shocking. Look at how many tickets remain for the second stop of #JenniferLopez's upcoming tour!"

Perez added, "Tickets have been on sale for a while! This is in Miami - a big city with a lot of Latinos, her demo - and it's a Friday night! Eeek!!!"



Interestingly, Entertainment Weekly previously reported that the cancellations of Lopez's upcoming shows are likely due to logistical issues.