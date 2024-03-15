Rachel Leviss alleges 'Grooming' by Tom Sandoval, echoing Lala Kent's statements

Rachel Leviss reveals vulnerability and grooming claims against Tom Sandoval.

Rachel Leviss, a former fling and co-star on Vanderpump Rules, has leveled accusations against Tom Sandoval, alleging that he 'groomed her.'

Their relationship, which garnered attention last year, unfolded amid Sandoval's ongoing romance with Leviss's friend Ariana Madix.

She disclosed these allegations on her podcast Rachel Goes Rogue on iHeart, during a conversation with therapist Melissa Reich on Wednesday.

Reflecting on remarks made by co-star Lala Kent, who implied that the 41-year-old Sandoval exhibited grooming behavior, Leviss expressed resonance with Kent's sentiments.

She prefaced her comments by refraining from definitively labeling Sandoval, retracting a prior assertion of narcissism.

Rachel articulated her observations of recurring patterns and behaviors, suggesting alignment with psychological terminology used to comprehend such conduct.

The revelation of the affair between Leviss and Tom surfaced in March 2023 amid reports of his split from co-star Ariana.

Initially, both sustained their relationship, but it faltered following Leviss's ninety-day stint in a mental health facility, leading to her decision to opt out of Vanderpump Rules' eleventh season.

