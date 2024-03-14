Prince William slams Kate Middleton marriage speculations with six-word statement

Prince William appeared to shut down rumours of marital woes with Kate Middleton during his recent outing.

The Prince of Wales embraced his inner child as he stepped out in West London for the opening a youth charity facility on Thursday.

As he mingled with children aged 8-19 in a training kitchen, William enthused about his wife’s artistic skills, saying: “My wife is the arty one.”

He also noted that their youngest son Prince Louis “love sprinkles, so I’m going to put some more on here” as he played around with one of the kids’ biscuits.

The royal continued: “How's that? Alright? It's remotely edible. Not quite as good as yours, but it'll do. In the couple of minutes I got to do it.”

It comes after Princess Kate invited public’s wrath after manipulating her recent Mother’s Day portrait with kids, posted on the Waleses’ social media last Sunday.

Eagle-eyed users also noticed absence of wedding band on the royal’s ring finger, fueling speculations about their marital status.

Prince William is set to honour her late mother at the annual Diana Legacy Award event in London later today.