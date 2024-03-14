Royal family gives update on King Charles health amid Princess Kate's woes

Royal family shares new photo of King Charles

Buckingham Palace offered latest update on King Charles III's health on Tuesday, but kept mum on Kate Middleton's health condition amid mounting pressure from fans to release specific details about the Princess of Wales.

The 75-year-old monarch, who did not attend the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey on Monday, welcomed Commonwealth Secretary General, Baroness Scotland of Asthal Patricia Scotland at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

Royal family's social media accounts shared the King's new photo , showing him working behind the scenes while receiving cancer treatment.



In his brand new photo, the King is seen smiling and sharing a handshake with the diplomat during the private meeting. The post gives major health update on King Charles's health.

However, the palace appeared turning a deaf ear to calls for releasing a fresh unedited photo of King Charles's beloved daughter-in-law Princess Kate.

On Monday, Prince William and Harry's dad missed the first major royal event since his cancer diagnosis, but new audience suggests there is no sign of the monarch vanishing from public view let alone contemplating stepping down from his role.