Celebrity Big Brother contestants reveal favourite between Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton

Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh have consistently shared their opinions about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The topic of the royals resurfaced during Wednesday night's episode, of Celebrity Big Brother as Osbourne, Walsh, and Fern Britton engaged in a discussion about their views on Kate Middleton.

Eating their breakfast, Walsh noted: “I just want to know about Kate Middleton, I know she is a lovely lady."

Walsh's concern comes after the Princess of Wales underwent planned abdominal surgery before they entered the house.

“I’d love to meet her,” Britton admitted before Walsh flexed: “I did last year at the Chelsea Flower Show. And I asked her if she called her son after me! She was charming. She is a beautiful, beautiful girl!”

Stunned with his story, Britton noted: “What big shoes to step into, with Diana, and wearing the huge engagement ring.”

Overhearing their conversation, Osbourne quipped: “Can you imagine if that had gone to Meghan?” leaving the three of them to groan in annoyance.

Showing his disdain for Markle, Walsh asked: “Does anybody like that girl? Apart from Harry? Does anybody else like her?”

Britton continued: “She’s mysterious. I would love… I want to be able to believe what I see, that pretty face and a mother and loving her husband, but there’s also, perhaps, I feel, that manipulation behind all of that.”

“I know, Sharon, you feel that don’t you?” Walsh said before Osbourne agreed: “Very much so. Very much so. I think it’s all put on. I think she’s acting the whole time.”

Britton went on to express she wanted to see Prince Harry and the children happy and to “make it up with William".

Walsh was shocked by the revelation and asked what he was good at, with Levi Roots interjecting and defending the couple: “Bringing people together.

“I love Harry. He’s a people person. I’ve never met Harry, but I’ve met William, and I still like Harry better.”