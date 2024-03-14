Prince Harry, Prince William ‘refuse’ to be in the same room together

Prince Harry and Prince William will not be seen in the same room together despite being a part of the same memorial event dedicated to ther late mother, Princess Diana.

The Diana Legacy Award event will be held at the Science Museum in London on Thursday.

While the Prince of Wales is expected to make a speech in person to mark the charity’s 25th anniversary and present awards to 20 recipients.

Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex will be attending the event via video call. Moroever, the video call will take place after his elder sibling has left tjhe building.

William and Harry have not been on speaking terms ever since the Duke stepped down from his royal duties four years ago. The royal rift between the brothers has grown deeper especially after Harry’s explosive memoir, Spare.

The video call routine is a repeat of what happened last year as they recorded separate videos to congratulate the winners. However, they did appear toegther in previous years, including 2021.

The Diana Award is a charity set up to reflect the late Princess of Wales's belief that young people have the power to impact change.

Another royal who would not be in attendance is Kate Middleton, who has been sidelined from her royal duties since January following her abdominal surgery.