Kate Middleton trapped in ‘dangerous’ position as Meghan Markle ‘reaches out’

Kate Middleton to reject Meghan Markle’s ‘olive branch’ over fears for ‘danger’

Kate Middleton is reportedly reluctant to take a leap of faith and trust Meghan Markle again.

The Princess of Wales is said to be in a conundrum following her estranged sister-in-law’s olive branch in the wake of her ongoing health crisis.

Speaking to the Mirror, royal author Tom Quinn revealed that Kate has been advised to keep an arm’s length from the former actress after she reportedly reached out to her “via back channels” to mend fences.

"The feeling is that Meghan can't be trusted not to blow a fuse at the first sign of a problem, and either start writing about her 'truth' all over again, or start attacking the family again."

Tom continued: "It's a case of once bitten twice shy, but Meghan is so convinced she's good at charming people that she's going to be astonished if her overtures don’t produce what she wants.

“The danger for Kate and the palace is that Meghan goes public on her rejection if she is rejected,” he added.

Meghan’s olive branch stems from her “genuine worry” about Kate’s health issues following her unexpected abdominal surgery in January, as well as her attempt to permanently shed off her “angry-at-royals image,” according to the royal expert.

“Kate won't want to be seen to rebuff these overtures, but she will be taking advice and the advice so far, I hear, is definitely - don't take the risk,” Quinn shared.

“The feeling in Kensington Palace is that if Meghan's attempts to extend an olive branch are welcomed, it will just re-open old wounds."