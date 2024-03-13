King Charles gives Prince Harry green signal to return to royal family

Prince Harry prepares to play major role in King Charles's monarchy

King Charles III has seemingly given a green signal to his estranged son Prince Harry to join him and the royal family in their efforts to strengthen the monarchy at their difficult time.

The 75-year-old monarch, who's putting on a brave face while battling cancer, spoke of togetherness and unity in his crucial video message amid ongoing backlash against Princess Kate and William over their photo blunder.



In his latest message, King Charles said: "The Together and individually, we are strengthened by sharing perspectives and experiences, and by offering and borrowing the myriad ways we have each tackled the challenges of our time."



"The Duke of Sussex, who's fifth in line to the throne, is reportedly ready to say yes to his father's call, but Meghan has asked him to wait until he receives a formal request from the monarch to return to the royal family," a source clos to the Sussexes has claimed.



King Charles made the statement on Commonwealth Day, saying: "The Commonwealth is like the wiring of a house, and its people, our energy and our ideas are the current that runs through those wires."

There speculations that Harry may be given another chance to serve the monarchy amid ongoing crisis within the family as Prince William and Kate Middleton have been embroiled in a new controversy.

Some fortune tellers have already predicted that Harry could allegedly replace Prince William to become the next King of England in some mysterious circumstances.