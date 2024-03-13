Camilla ‘breaks heart’ of future Queen Kate Middleton over Meghan Markle preference

The relationship between Meghan and Kate has been strained in recent years

Queen Camilla appears to have disappointed the future Queen, Kate Middleton by drawing inspiration from Meghan Markle's outfit at the Cheltenham Festival today.

The relationship between Meghan and Kate has been strained in recent years, with fallouts including moments whilst Meghan was still an active working royal before she left in 2020 and moved to the US alongside her husband Prince Harry.



Despite the bitter feud between them, King Charles beloved wife didn't hesitate to embrace a style similar to Meghan's leaving Kate broken heart as she arrived for Style Wednesday today, formerly known as Ladies Day until this year.

For this occasion, Camilla carried a handbag from Demellier London called "The Mini Venice"

The £370 bag is also owned by Meghan Markle, who was seen carrying the accessory in 2018 during a visit to Cardiff.

The accessory has the following description: "The Mini Venice is as cute as it is practical.

Queen Camilla paired her handbag with a green coat and a matching faux fur hat today.

The Cheltenham festival has been accused of "going woke" this year, for replacing the annual Ladies Day with "Style Wednesday", in an effort to become gender-neutral.

Other royals that attended today include Zara Tindall, 42, and Princess Eugenie, 33.

Queen Camilla's outing at Cheltenham today came two days after leading the royals at the Commonwealth Day Service.

King Charles has currently paused all public-facing duties while he receives cancer treatment.

Therefore, the Queen has been the most senior member of the Royal Family performing duties over the past few weeks.

The Princess of Wales has been absent from the public eye since undergoing abdominal surgery in January and is expected to remain so until after Easter.

She recently landed in hot water after allegedly editing a photo with her kids, posted on social media to mark the UK’s Mother’s Day.