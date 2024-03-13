Keke Palmer expands on retirement plans following viral comments

Keke Palmer reassured fans about her plans to retire

Keke Palmer cleared the air about her plans to retire after leaving fans concerned with her past comments.

Speaking to People on the heels of season 2 premiere of her game show Password, the 30-year-old multi-hyphenate star explained that she wouldn’t be retiring from the industry anytime soon, but rather opt for more behind the camera work in the future.

"People took that literally, but I was thinking in like 20 years!” the Nope actress shared. “But also, what I will say is I meant a different type of ‘slowing down.’

“I think there's a version of me that really wants to do more producing, that really wants to do more directing, that wants to do even more work, not only in front of the camera,” she continued.

Keke expressed skepticism over taking on similar workload as she does now due to her divided responsibilities after birth of her son Leodis last year.

"I'll be still doing stuff, but I don't know if I'm going to always want to be doing three movies a year," she explained. "That's amazing. Thank god I am doing that. But I don't know if I always want to be doing it at that level or that way.”

Keke first addressed her plans for retirement in a conversation with Teen Vogue in January. She said at the time: “I think the timer has started.”

“I think [I haven’t retired] because I just haven’t felt it yet. But the timer, I know that it’s around the corner,” she continued, expressing uncertainty at the exact timeline.