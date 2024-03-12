Meghan Markle 'reaches out' to Kate Middleton amid photo editing row

Meghan Markle is understood to have reached out to Kate Middleton in an attempt to build bridges with the royal family.

Speaking to the Mirror, royal author Tom Quinn claimed that the Duchess of Sussex is determined to mend feud with her estranged sister-in-law in the wake of her ill health and recent photo editing fiasco.

"Meghan has reached out several times via back channels to Kensington Palace in an attempt to see if there is any chance of getting on better terms with Kate,” he shared.

“This is definitely partly because Meghan is genuinely worried about Kate's health, but she also sees a chance to lose her permanently angry-at-the-royals image."

Quinn went on to explain that the Princess of Wales is not fully receptive to the idea of reconciliation, however, she “won’t want to be seen to rebuff these overtures”.

As for those around her, she has been advised to not “take the risk” and give Meghan the benefit of doubt.

"The feeling in Kensington Palace is that if Meghan's attempts to extend an olive branch are welcomed, it will just re-open old wounds,” the royal expert added.

It comes after Kate has been under scrutiny since undergoing abdominal surgery in January.