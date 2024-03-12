Prince Harry 'warned' Kate Middleton about Prince William

file footage

Royal fans believe Prince Harry was onto something when he detailed the extent of Palace’s loyalty to Prince William in the wake of current crisis surrounding Kate Middleton.



A clip from Harry and Meghan Markle’s titular Netflix docu-series has been making rounds on social media, where the duke touched on the reported rift between him and the royal heir.

When the Sussexes announced their decision to step down from their positions as working royals, it was widely reported that William “bullied them out” from the family.

However, it was shortly debunked via a joint statement from Harry and William’s spokespeople, in which they described the narrative as “offensive” and “potentially harmful”.

In the docu-series, the Spare author claimed no one consulted him before putting out the statement in his name.

“No-one had asked me permission to put my name to a statement like that,” he said. “And I rang [Meghan] and I told her and she burst into floods of tears. Because within four hours they were happy to lie to protect my brother and yet for three years they were never wiling to tell the truth to protect us.”

It comes as Kate recently took responsibility for manipulating the Mother’s Day photo with her kids, posted on the Waleses’ social media over the weekend.

Prince William is credited as the photographer of the quartet's photo in the original post, prompting suspicion over the authenticity of the princess’ involvement.