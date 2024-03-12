Prince Harry ‘worried’ for Kate Middleton amid photo manipulation drama

Prince Harry and Kate Middleton may have once shared a close bond are not n speaking terms amid their royal feud.

Despite the two are no talking anymore, the Duke of Sussex is still worried about his sister-in-law, who was recently in the midst of a photo manipulation controvery.

The Princess of Wales, who was hidden from the public eye since she had her abdominal surgery in January, had shared a photo of herself alongside her three children to shut down conspiracy theories about her health condition.

However, the photo seemed to backfire as four top photo agencies, AP, AFP, Reuters and Getty Images, issued a kill notice over claims of the image being ‘manipulated’ at the ‘source.’

Kate issued an apology the next day admitting experimenting with the image. However a pal told The Mirror that the royalis ‘deeply upset’ over the drama.

Prince Harry had not made a statement with regards to the matter, but he is hesistant to connect with Kate given their damaged bond.

Royal expert Christopher Anderson told Us Weekly that Harry is “concerned” for Kate but she “wants to have nothing to do with them.”

Anderson stated that Kate has her “her own problems now” rather than worrying about the rift between the royals and the Sussexes, despite sharing a “very close” friendship Harry once.

The expert also explained that Harry may be hesitant to reach out since he has always received a cold shoulder during his UK visits several times since last year.

“Every time he’s gone there, he’s been given the cold shoulder and he’s aware of that,” Anderson noted. “I think he fears it’ll just be the same situation all over.”