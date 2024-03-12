Palace would ‘annihilate’ Meghan Markle for blunder like Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle has ‘freskish attention to detail’ unlike Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton photo crisis had shook the royals after her Mother’s Day family photo for Mother’s Day was issued a ‘kill’ notice over claims of manipulation.

While Meghan Markle and Prince Harry did not publicly respond to the blunder, but sources told Page Six that the Montecito-based royals would “have been annihilated” for secretly handing out Photoshopped images of themselves and their family.

“If Harry and Meghan had ever encountered the same issue they would have been annihilated,” the source said.

“The same rules do not apply to both couples., the insider continued. “This isn’t a mistake Meghan would ever make,” adding hat she has “keen eye and freakish attention to detail.”

The Princess of Wales had come under fire after she resurfaced on social media following a two-month public hiatus to recover from her abdominal surgery.

Princess Kate had shared a smiling photo of hers alongside her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, which appeared to have many inconsistencies.

For instance, Charlotte’s wrist was missing a part, Kate was missing her engagement ring, and many bits of the backdrop did not align well.

The world’s leading photographic news agencies, including Reuters and the Associated Press, AFP and Getty Images warned outlets across the globe that the image had been manipulated.

Its metadata showed it had been edited hastily on Friday and Saturday before its release. There was even speculation she had re-used a 2016 Vogue cover to create a Frankenstein image.