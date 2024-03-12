Katy Perry and AI Whiz Sam Altman's chair-ismatic pose at Pre-Oscar bash

Katy Perry adorned with gold jewelry with Sam Altman.

Katy Perry was captured cozying up next to AI tycoon Sam Altman at a star-studded pre-Oscars bash in a snapshot shared on designer Diane Von Furstenberg's Instagram Story.

The tech industry magnate, valued at $2 billion, sported a relaxed pose with his arm draped around the 39-year-old songstress as they posed for the camera.

Perry, renowned for her chart-topping hits, caught attention in a flowing white dress that accentuated her toned arms, radiating elegance at the event.

Notably absent from the affair was Perry's fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom, with whom she embarked on a romantic journey after a chance encounter at a Golden Globes afterparty in 2016.



Before her involvement with the 47-year-old performer, Katy was previously married to Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012.

Similarly, Orlando Bloom, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, was married to Miranda Kerr from 2010 to 2013.

Orlando found love with Perry, and the couple made their relationship public on Instagram in May 2016.

While their romance hit a bump in February 2017, Perry and Bloom reconciled the following year.

Their love story reached new heights when they announced their engagement on Valentine's Day in 2019.

Reflecting on their relationship, Bloom opened up to Flaunt magazine, "Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands," he remarked.