Brad Pitt reconciles with kids as girlfriend Ines De Ramon keeps distance

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon first sparked their romance in 2022

Brad Pitt is figuring out his family dynamics as he reconciles with his children amid his romance with Ines De Ramon.

Per a new report by The US Sun, the 60-year-old actor’s children have been visiting him more frequently in his Los Angeles home– years after they allegedly had a falling out.

However, the Fight Club star’s girlfriend has respectfully been keeping her distance as Pitt works things out with his children.

In photographs, two of Pitt’s children with ex Angelina Jolie could be seen arriving at Pitt’s house in a gray SUV, though it was not clear which of his six kids visited him.

However, just moments before, Ramon was photographed driving away from the house before the kids arrived.

A source spilled to the outlet that thought Ramon “spends a lot of time at Brad’s whenever he’s in town,” she gives the family their much-needed space.

The tipster noted, “Whenever Brad’s kids come over to see him, Ines makes a point to leave around 15 or 20 minutes before they arrive. She clearly wants to be discreet and let them enjoy bonding time with him one-on-one.”

Pitt shares three biological children and three adopted children with Jolie.



Pitt’s children have reportedly not been on talking terms with him ever since it emerged that he was allegedly abusive towards their mother.