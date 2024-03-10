Meryl Streep and Martin Short are more than friends, pals suspect

Martin Short has insisted that he’s just very good friends with Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep and Martin Short’s friends are picking up a vibe between them.

Despite the pair shutting down romance speculations numerous times, their inner circle aren’t so easily convinced that there’s nothing going on between the A-listers, per a new report.

An insider spilled to the National Enquirer via Radar Online that the pair are even “planning a cosy getaway,” which has aroused suspicion that they are more than friends.

“Actions are more powerful than words – and these two’s actions say there is something going on!” the tipster noted.

“Let them label their ‘special’ relationship whatever they want. The indisputable truth is they are enjoying more and more time alone together,” they said.

Streep, 74, and Short, 73, sparked romance rumours ever since connecting on the set of Only Murders in the Building.

They fanned the rumours after appearing to be close be close at the Golden Globes in January.



Short told People Magazine at the time that the twosome “are just very good friends, nothing more.”

He echoed similar sentiment in a conversation with Bill Maher on his Club Random podcast, saying: “We’re not a couple, we are just very close friends.”